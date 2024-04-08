Qatar’s Amir issues new judicial enforcement law to boost legal processes

Qatar’s Amir signs new law aimed at modernising the justice system, focusing on digital transformation, expediting litigation processes, and granting cheques executive power to combat financial crimes.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has signed Law No. (4) of 2024, aimed at developing the justice system, focusing on digital transformation, expediting litigation processes and granting cheques executive power to combat financial crimes.

The law is scheduled to come into force six months after it is published in the official gazette.

Describing the law as complementary to prior legislation aimed at enhancing judicial efficacy, the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) outlined its provisions focusing on developing judicial procedures, digital transformation, accelerating litigation processes, enforcing judgments, and ensuring the quality of litigation simultaneously.

A key aspect of the law is its provision granting cheques executive power, a move designed to combat bounced cheques and streamline financial transactions.

It also targets money laundering through robust judicial procedures, expanding the authority of enforcement judges.

The law further establishes a specialised court dedicated to the enforcement of judicial decisions, ensuring swift and effective justice in rights enforcement.

Notably, the law simplifies the enforcement process by considering cheques and lease contracts as executive instruments, thereby eliminating the need for primary litigation in certain cases.

In a bid to modernise and automate legal procedures, the law advocates for electronic linkage, data digitisation, and leveraging artificial intelligence technologies.

It also introduces streamlined procedures for judicial auctions, directing proceeds directly to entitled parties.

The enactment of the judicial enforcement law aims to expedite the enforcement of judicial judgments, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of the justice system.



There is optimism that the enforcement court will begin operations soon, involving the establishment of various administrative, organisational, technical, and logistical protocols in accordance with the law’s fresh provisions.

This is aimed at facilitating and simplifying the implementation process for litigants.