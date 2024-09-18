Qatar’s amir meets Canada’s Trudeau in first official visit to Ottawa

Trudeau announced that the amir’s two-day visit will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on trade, investment, and sustainable development.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met in Ottawa to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and addressing developments in the Middle East.

The Tuesday meeting took place at the House of Commons following Sheikh Tamim’s arrival and marks his first official visit to Canada, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Doha and Ottawa.

Accompanying the Amir was an official delegation, including Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The Canadian prime minister began the meeting by welcoming Sheikh Tamim and expressing his hope that the latter’s visit “will contribute to consolidating” both countries’ relations.

In response, Sheikh Tamim expressed his aspiration to work with Trudeau to advance their bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors in order to “contribute to enhancing regional and global peace and stability”.

“During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, especially in the fields of investment, economy and international cooperation, in addition to developments and situations in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Trudeau said the amir’s visit would span two days, where there will be great emphasis on expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, and sustainable development.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1974, more than 9,000 Canadians now live and work in Doha. Qatar had opened its embassy in Canada in 2011 whereas Ottawa opened its embassy in the Gulf state in 2012.

From January to July, Canada exported goods valued at CAD $103.45m (approximately USD $76m) to Qatar, while Qatar’s exports to Canada amounted to CAD $90.27m (USD $66m), reflecting a strong economic partnership between the two nations.

According to the Canadian government, Canadian exports to Qatar in 2023 exceeded CAD $227m (USD $168m), with imports approaching CAD $200m (USD $147m).