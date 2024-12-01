Qatar’s Amir in Kuwait for GCC summit

Doha hosted the previous GCC Summit last December, where it warned of Israel’s potential expansion of war from the Gaza Strip to other areas in the Middle East.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has landed in Kuwait where he is scheduled to attend the 45th Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

Upon his arrival on Sunday at the Kuwait International Airport, Sheikh Tamim was welcomed by Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

سمو الأمير المفدى يصل إلى دولة الكويت الشقيقة، وفي مقدمة مستقبليه أخوه صاحب السمو الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح أمير دولة الكويت. https://t.co/0y3ghl1LbD pic.twitter.com/qzxZZD8MJ6 — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) December 1, 2024

Sheikh Tamim’s delegation also included Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Qatar had hosted the previous GCC Summit last December, two months into Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip. The previous meeting saw the Gulf leaders warn of the potential expansion of the war to other areas in the Middle East if the Israeli aggression persisted.

A year on, the summit in Kuwait is now taking place as the Israeli war on the blockaded territory persists, fueling tensions in the region, particularly in the Red Sea and Lebanon.

The high-profile gathering is also taking place nearly a week since a ceasefire was reached in Lebanon, although it has since been breached numerous times by Israel, particularly in the southern part of the country.

The meeting between the Gulf leaders is expected to result in recommendations over the challenges facing the Arab region, particularly in Palestine and Lebanon, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported earlier.

Editor-in-chief of Kuwait’s Al-Jarida newspaper, Nasser Al Otaibi, told QNA that the discussions would also focus on “the continued Israeli aggression, violations and crimes”.

“Al Otaibi said the Summit may call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and to put an end to the ongoing Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples,” QNA reported.

The Kuwaiti analyst added that the recommendations the GCC is set to discuss “may call for building on the two arrest warrants” that were issued last month by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.