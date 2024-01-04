Qatar’s Amir denounces Kerman terror attack, says it aims to destabilise Iran

More than 80 were killed and many more injured in a terrorist attack at a memorial ceremony in Iran marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Qassem Suleimani, the head of Iran’s al-Quds force.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has issued a strong condemnation in response to the recent terrorist attacks in southeastern Iran.

Speaking in a phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Amir emphasised that the attacks, which claimed nearly 100 lives in the city of Kerman, were orchestrated by players aiming to destabilise the Islamic Republic.

“This criminal act, perpetrated by those seeking to destabilize Iran, has failed to achieve its expected results. But are confident in the national unity of the Iranian nation and stand by your side,” Sheikh Tamim stated.

He also called for enhanced cooperation between Qatar, Iran, and other Islamic countries to address the Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

Simultaneously, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, unequivocally condemning the two explosions near the Kerman city cemetery.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar’s position on rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons,” the statement read.

They extended condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Iran, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.

On Wednesday, Iran mourned the loss of more than 95 citizens in the terrorist attack during a ceremony commemorating the assassination of General Qassem Suleimani, marking the fourth anniversary of his death.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi did not immediately blame anyone for the attack, and no group has claimed responsibility.

The US State Department, Israel’s biggest ally, has said it does not believe the occupying state had any reason to perpetrate this attack.

The Iranian Health Minister warned that the death toll might rise, as many of the wounded are in critical condition.

President Raisi, responding to the tragedy, stated, “The enemies of the nation should know that such actions can never cause a disturbance in the iron determination of the Iranian nation to defend Islamic ideals.” He affirmed Iran’s resolve to combat terror and violence.

The explosions, caused by remotely detonated bombs, occurred during a crowded memorial service in Kerman. The blasts were strategically positioned near the Golzar Shohada cemetery, the final resting place of Suleimani and other martyrs.

Mojtaba Zolnouri, Iran’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament, attributed the attack to Israel, vowing a significant global response. This attack follows an Israeli airstrike on December 25 in Syria, which killed a top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, further straining relations between the two nations.

General Qassem Suleimani, a key figure in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was instrumental in the resistance against the US in Iraq and ISIS.

His assassination in 2020 by a US drone strike was ordered by then-President Donald Trump.