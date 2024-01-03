Israel continues its massacre as Palestinian death toll tops 22,000

Since October 13, more than one million Palestinians have been displaced from northern Gaza following an Israeli military directive to evacuate southward within 24 hours, only to be struck in the South.

Israeli forces continue their biggest-ever offensive across the Gaza Strip, with the Palestinian death toll grimly surpassing 22,000.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of Palestinians killed since October 7 in Gaza now stands at 22,185.

The injured are at least 57,000. Amidst this, air and ground attacks persist, notably in southern Gaza, where displaced Palestinians have sought refuge.

This also comes after Israel assassinated a high-ranking Hamas official in Beirut with a strike.

Two-thirds of the casualties in Gaza are women and children, as reported by the health ministry.

The past 24 hours have seen the death of 207 Palestinians in 15 separate Israeli strikes, with 338 others wounded.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s headquarters in Khan Younis was also targeted, resulting in at least five fatalities.

In Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, an Israeli strike on a residential building claimed the lives of mostly women and children, according to Wafa News Agency, a local Palestinian outlet.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, an Israeli drone strike on a market killed a Palestinian girl and injured several others.

The Israeli military’s focus appears to be on the central governorates of Gaza, leading to the systematic destruction of residential areas.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor condemned these actions. They emphasised that the attacks on shelters and displacement centres blatantly violate international law, particularly humanitarian law.

The human rights organisation also highlighted the exacerbation of suffering due to Israel’s genocidal war since October 7, 2023, and the deliberate impediment to humanitarian aid, including essential medical supplies.

In central Gaza’s Bureij refugee camp, Hamas’s Qassam Brigades clashed with Israeli forces, targeting an Israeli tank. The Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades also engaged in combat, resulting in injuries among Israeli soldiers. They claimed mortar shell attacks in Khan Younis’s al-Mahatta area.

The Israeli army reported 31 injuries and 507 fatalities among its soldiers since the war’s onset. They also claimed to have neutralised Hamas operatives involved in mine planting along Gaza’s coastline and in building attacks.