Paris Olympics organizers say they are ready

Qatar’s security forces will also assist with the safety apparatus of the event, which will see 10,500 athletes from 200 National Olympic Committees at 35 venues, coverage from 20,000 media personnel, and 45,000 volunteers.

Chief Paris Olympics organizer and former Gold Medalist Tony Estanguet said Sunday that the city was “ready” for the upcoming games, expressing that they are entering the final phase of preparations.

“We are ready as we head into the final phase,” Estanguet told a press conference in Paris. The games are set to kick off from July 26 to August 11.

The French official also reassured that the Seine River, which required 1.4 billion euros to be cleaned, would be able to host the opening ceremony and that the 6,000-7,000 athletes set to sail down it on 85 barges and boats will be able to do so.

It will be the first time a Summer Olympics has opened outside the main athletics stadium.

Qatar’s Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) landed in Paris on July 12 to help maintain security at the event.

Last week, over a phone call, French President Emmanuel Macron thanked Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for contributing to the organisation of the event.

Part of these security needs is to maintain order with 300,000 ticketed spectators watching from stands and on the river banks and another 200,000 expected to watch from overlooking apartments.

“Security was the number one priority for Paris 2024,” Estanguet said in the press conference on Sunday.

Officials have confirmed that around 45,000 members of the French security forces will be on duty on Friday when the Olympics kick off.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Lekhwiya will assist with various security aspects, including foot patrols and the national operational center for mounted patrols, drone surveillance, explosive ordnance disposal, cyber security analysis, explosive detection dogs, counter-terrorism efforts, and riot control.