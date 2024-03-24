Qatari Shura Council delegation attends 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union session in Geneva

This year’s IPU session comes as Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip face an imminent risk of famine.



Qatari Shura Council members are participating in the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) session, and all adjacent meetings, in Geneva, Switzerland.



The session, which began on Saturday, will unpack the theme of Parliamentary diplomacy: Building bridges for peace and understanding, and run until 27 March.



Shura Council members representing the State of Qatar at the IPU session include Sultan bin Hassan Al Dosari — who holds appointed chairmanship of many local councils and committees, including the Board of Directors of the Institute of Administrative Development and the Public Works Authority.

Ahmad bin Ebrahim Al Malki will also be in attendance in Geneva. Al Malki, the former Deputy Commander of the Qatar Emiri Air Force, now serves as an appointed member of the Internal and External Affairs Committee and a member of the Qatari-European Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Shura Council.



Qatar Constituency 21’s Ali bin Ahmad Al Kaabi is also a part of the Shura Council delegation. Al Kaabi, a graduate of Qatar University in Geological Sciences, is a member of the Standing Committee for Farms and Farmers’ Affairs.

Pertinent matters

Pertinent matters of this year’s IPU agenda include exploring how the parliament can contribute to efforts to end the violence between Russia and Ukraine.



The 148th IPU session will also unpack what parliamentary action can be taken to address the worsening humanitarian crises in Gaza, induced by Israeli expansionist aggression in October.



Since then, the Gaza Health Ministry reports that the Palestinian death toll in the enclave has grimly climbed to at least 32,226 people. This figure excludes individuals trapped under the rubble who cannot be reached safely. Israel’s onslaught has also left at least 74,518 Palestinians injured.



The IPU’s Committee on Middle East Questions, which has undertaken missions in occupied Jerusalem, the West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip, will utilise its expertise to find solutions geared towards a resolution to this humanitarian disaster.

Gaza food insecurity

The latest evidence gathered by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) regarding food insecurity shows that the enclave’s northern governorates are at imminent risk of famine. The famine is projected to occur anytime between mid-March and May 2024.



Echoing sentiments from organisations such as the United Nations’ Humanitarian Office, (UN OCHA), the IPC alluded to the logistical hurdles put in place by the occupier, which hinder the flow of aid into Gaza – including food, medicines, specialist nutrition products, fuel, and other necessities.



Within the framework of the Shura Council’s participation in the IPU sessions, the delegation will also attend and coordinate adjacent meetings with Arab, Islamic and Asian groups to discuss emergency items on this year’s agenda.