Qatar’s Amir appoints four new ambassadors

The appointments include ambassadors to Azerbaijan, Germany, Cyprus and Iran.



The Amir of Qatar has issued resolutions appointing four new ambassadors.



As per Amiri Resolution No. (56) of 2024, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed Mohammed Hamad Saad Al Fahid Al Hajri as the new ambassador to Azerbaijan, the Amiri Diwan reported on Monday.



The report also named Abdullah Ibrahim Abdulrahman Sultan Al Hammar as the new ambassador to Germany.

Other appointees include Yousef Sultan Yousef Laram, the new ambassador to Cyprus and Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif, the new ambassador to Iran.



The Diwan’s news release added that the decision was “effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette”.