Qatar’s amir announces cabinet reshuffle

The new Amiri Order is effective from the date of its issuance.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reshuffled the country’s cabinet on Tuesday, which saw the appointment of new ministers.

In a major shuffle, the amir appointed Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as the country’s new Prime Minister, replacing Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

سمو الأمير المفدى يصدر الأمر الأميري رقم (3) لسنة 2023 بتشكيل مجلس الوزراء#قناhttps://t.co/Bi9GSitmry pic.twitter.com/jeaw8saSH1 — وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) March 7, 2023

The amir appointed Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani as the new minister of interior, also replacing Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa.

Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari will remain in his position following his appointment in 2021.

Other ministers that maintained their position include Minister of Sports and Youth Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali; Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan bint Mohammed Al Kuwari; and Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie among others.

According to Qatar’s state news agency, the Amiri Order is effective from Tuesday.