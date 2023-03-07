Amir Tamim appoints Sheikh Abdulrahman as Qatar’s new prime minister

A cabinet reshuffle has taken place with Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad appointed as the new Minister of Interior.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as the country’s new prime minister, the Amiri Diwan announced on Tuesday.

The decision to appoint Sheikh Mohammed, who was the deputy prime minister, came after the amir accepted the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani on the same day.

Sheikh Khalid was appointed as Qatar’s prime minister and minister of interior in January 2020.

The former prime minister was previously the Chief of the Amiri Diwan between 2014 until 2020, and served as the director of the amir’s office since the Qatari leader assumed his position.

Sheikh Mohammed was appointed as the foreign minister of Qatar in 2016 before being named as the deputy prime minister in 2017.