Qatar’s Al Duhail club signs ‘Algerian rocket’ Guedioura for new season

The QNB Stars League kicked off last week.

Algeria’s Adlene Guedioura has announced he will join Al Duhail SC until the end of the 2022/2023 season.

Known as “The Algerian rocket,”the veteran central midfielder aims to uplift Al Duhail after the team lost 2-4 against Al Wakrah in week 1 of the Qatar Stars League.

The 35-year-old will substitute for Ferjani Sassi, who was injured during the Al-Wakra match.

Guedioura has played in four countries and made over 200 appearances in the English league.

Not only will Guedioura provide years of experience to the field, but the ‘The Algerian Rocket’ is expected to showcase his well known stunning goals in Qatar.

On numerous fronts, Guedioura has scored the “Goal of the Season,” solidifying his status for his powerful strikes.

In the 2011/12 season, he earned the “Goal of the Season” for both the Wanderers Football Club and the Nottingham Forest Football Club, seen as an unusual stunt for a footballer since he won the award for two clubs in the same season.

In the 2016 FA Cup quarter-finals, Guedioura led Watford 2-1 to a victory over Arsenal.

According to unconfirmed reports, the ball was shot at a record of 139 kmph. If true, this would place it sixth on the all-time list of fastest shots ever recorded.

Guedioura’s stunning career performance has yet to end as he seeks to continue his talent at pitches in Qatar.