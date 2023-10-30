Qatar’s Al Attiyah secures FIA ​​Bajas World Cup title

The Qatari driver made his debut behind the wheel of the Prodrive Hunter T1+.

Qatar’s speed racer Nasser Al Attiyah and his French co-driver Mathieu Baumel were crowned FIA World Baja Cup champions before the start of the race on Sunday.

Following the cancellation of the Jordan Baja because of the Gaza war, the format of the 2023 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas was modified in scoring, leading to Al-Attiyah’s victory.

As per a statement from the racing governing body, usually, the best scores are counted from six to eight but were instead measured from seven rounds.

Al Attiyah celebrated his victory in his Prodrive Hunter T1+, with which he will compete in the next Dakar, scheduled for January 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

Replacing his Toyota Hilux falter, the Prodrive Hunter T1+ performance was applauded by the Qatari driver.

“It is a very special feeling to come to Prodrive as I have seen over the last three years that the team has worked very hard to get to where they are now with the Hunter,” Al Attiyah said upon announcing his new car deal.

“I’m so happy to join the Prodrive team with Mathieu, as I believe it will be one of the strongest in the sport. Over the years I have won with three different manufacturers in Rally Raid, but to win with a fourth car is a big target for us. We’re really looking forward to it,” the 52-year-old added.

Earlier this month, Al Attiyah and Mathieu grabbed a second successive W2RC Drivers’ Championship after securing enough points at the Rally of Morocco.

The accomplishments frames Al Attiyah as one of the best rally drivers in the sport’s history.