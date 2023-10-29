Al Nassr vs Al Duhail: How to buy tickets to see Ronaldo in action in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire this season. His recent two-goal performance in the AFC Champions League against Al Duhail secured a critical win for the Riyadh-based squad.

Fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming match between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Duhail can now secure their seats with tickets released for sale.

The AFC Champions League Group E match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium at 9pm.

Al Duhail announced via social media that the tickets would be available at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium’s Gate No 3 and 5 between 10am to 12pm and later between 5pm to 8pm.

Tickets will be priced at priced at QAR 50, QAR 100 and QAR 200.

The two teams had their first clash on October 24 in Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr winning 4-3 and moving to the top of the group. Ronaldo, who scored a brace, put on a show for thousands of fans in attendance. His performance was impressive as expected and resulted in three goals for the team in the second half after falling behind 1-0 in the first 45minutes.

The annual AFC Champions League brings together the continent’s top-division football clubs for a battle to claim the ultimate title.

Al Nassr recently bounced back from a sluggish start to the season and is currently enjoying a 14-game unbeaten run, setting high expectations for the upcoming match.

However, despite the winning streak, a cloud of dissatisfaction hangs over the team. Fans have raised concerns about the club’s overall performance despite the victories.

Al Nassr’s Portuguese manager, Luis Castro, appeared fully aware of the team’s shortcomings. Following a recent draw against Al Duhail, he was not pleased with his players and issued warnings, making his dissatisfaction evident.