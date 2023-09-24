Qatari teen survives harrowing high-speed car crash in Dubai

The 19-year-old beat the odds after a catastrophic accident, owing his life to a highly skilled surgical team in Dubai’s Saudi German Hospital.

A 19-year-old Qatari boy, identified only as SAF for privacy reasons, has narrowly escaped death following a terrifying car accident that led to multiple critical injuries.

A team of specialists at the Saudi German Hospital (SGH) in Dubai has been credited with conducting several emergency surgeries, ultimately saving the teen’s life, reported Khaleej Times.

SAF was driving from Qatar to Dubai when the accident happened.

“On his approach to one of the bridges, he attempted a rapid turn, unaware of a car ahead of him. In trying to evade the vehicle whilst driving at high speed, his car flipped six times. His vehicle was left in ruins, with metal debris pressing against his abdomen,” detailed the medical report shared with the Khaleej Times.

Dr Houssein Ali Mustafa, a consultant interventional cardiologist at SGH Dubai, noted that the young man arrived with intra-abdominal bleeding and a collapsed lung. Recognising the critical nature of SAF’s condition, an immediate decision was taken to operate.

The surgical team’s coordinated efforts involved a partial pancreatectomy, removal of a damaged spleen, intestinal resection and anastomosis, and reopening of the left renal artery.

Following the exhaustive surgery, SAF was moved to the intensive care unit for mechanical ventilation.

Despite initial progress, a crisis emerged 12 hours later when he began vomiting blood due to internal bleeding. An endoscopy attempt to halt the bleeding proved unsuccessful, necessitating a second round of emergency surgery.

This subsequent three-hour procedure successfully controlled the stomach bleeding.

After a period of close monitoring and scrupulous treatment, SAF’s condition began to improve.

He has now been discharged and is recovering well, rejoining his family and gradually resuming a normal life.