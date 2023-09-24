Qatar Tourism renews licence for popular West Bay beaches

B12 Beach Club opened in October 2022 in collaboration with Jordan’s Ayla Oasis Development ahead of the World Cup, to offer fans convenient access to Qatar’ beach front.

Qatar Tourism has renewed operating licences for three key beachfront destinations in Doha’s West Bay area as part of efforts to elevate the coastal experience for families across the country.

Situated in the capital’s bustling heart, Doha Sands, B12, and West Bay Beach are earmarked to offer families and tourists an array of activities along the West Bay area.

Discover Qatar secured a two-year operating licence for Doha Sands and B12, while LoftA will continue its collaboration with Qatar Tourism to oversee the management of West Bay Beach.

This initiative is part of Qatar Tourism’s ongoing commitment to furnish family-friendly beach experiences, inclusive of sports classes and a diverse range of food and beverage services.

“The West Bay beaches, equipped with amenities like volleyball courts, water sports, and all-day dining, have evolved into some of Doha’s most sought-after destinations for families and tourists,” said Aysha Al Mulla, Head of Tourism Investment Policy at Qatar Tourism.

“The extended operating licences for these key establishments reinforce Qatar’s tourism proposition. Qatar has a beautiful and extensive coastline and bringing the beach experience into the heart of the city, at a convenient and easily accessible location, strengthens Doha’s position as a family-friendly holiday choice,” she added, according to The Peninsula.

All three beaches were opened just days ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to provide millions of tourists more options for city beaches.

“At Qatar Tourism we continue to expand our offerings to cater to every kind of traveller, at every kind of budget. As the country strives to welcome 6mn visitors a year by 2030, strong additions such as this, show the world that everyone is welcome in Qatar,” Qatar Tourism Chairman and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al-Baker said at the time.

Meanwhile in June, Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality listed 15 renovated public beaches to welcome visitors and residents as tourism continues to flourish.

These include popular spots such as Fuwairt Beach and Al Maroona Beach. Renovations encompass walkways, shaded areas, permanent toilets, kiosks, play areas for children, and sports facilities.

Special needs-accessible walkways and solar-powered lighting systems have also been introduced.

The licence renewals and beach upgrades come after a tourism boost post-World Cup, and are in line with the ministry’s first phase of refurbishing 18 beaches to enhance visitor services. This includes popular locations such as Sealine Beach.

Al Maroona Beach and Simaisma Beach also stand out as must-visit destinations, renowned for their fine sand and shallow waters, providing safe and serene environments ideal for family outings.