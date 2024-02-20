Qatari plane carrying aid for Gaza arrives in El Arish, as Doha evacuates injured Palestinians

Qatar’s continued support for Palestinians in need comes within the framework of an Amiri directive launched in October.



Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced that a Qatari aid plane has arrived in the Egyptian city of El Arish with aid for Palestine’s innocent.



The MoFA announced in a communique published on Tuesday that the Qatari Armed Forces aircraft was carrying 20 tonnes of aid.



The aid package included foodstuffs provided by the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Red Crescent Society.



Since Israel renewed its indiscriminate onslaught on the enclave on October 7, as many as 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza are battling the imminent risk of famine.

Worse still, just one out of three freshwater pipelines from Israel to Gaza is functional while the Strip’s northern governorates are completely cut off from freshwater supplies.



This brutal tactic of war is impacting 60 of Gaza’s water wells, two desalination plants, sewage pumps and stations as well as wastewater treatment.



In total, Qatar has sent a total of 79 aid aircraft to Egypt as part of its framework of unwavering support for Palestinians amid the horrific Gaza humanitarian crisis.



Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, issued a directive to alleviate the suffering of Palestine’s innocent civilians in the immediate aftermath of the aggressor’s renewed onslaught.

Since October 16, as per the Amir’s directive, an air bridge from Qatar to Egypt’s El Arish has seen the continuous delivery of much-needed medical aid and foodstuffs.

Latest arrivals of wounded civilians

Qatar’s MoFA also announced that the sixteenth cohort of injured Palestinians from Gaza arrived in Doha to receive medical treatment.



Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that the aggressor’s relentless bombardment of the strip has injured at least 69,028 people.



Qatar seeks to treat at least 1,500 injured Palestinians as part of an initiative driven by the nation’s Amir.



The Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater personally received the latest group of injured Palestinians who arrived in Doha.



In a post via X, Minister Al Khater expressed gratitude for their safe arrival.



She added that this evacuation was especially impactful.



“It witnessed the reunion of a number of fathers and mothers with their children, some of whom, like the two girls, Shahd and Nihad, extended attempts to get them out for more than two months until God crowned them with success,” she said.



Her remarks ended with thanks to the medical teams, the National Air Force and other colleagues involved in ensuring the safe arrival of those most in need.