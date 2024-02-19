Qatar, UK launch joint global humanitarian response initiative

The two countries have jointly allocated $50 million to respond to global humanitarian crises – including the worsening situation in the besieged Gaza Strip.



The State of Qatar, in cooperation with the United Kingdom, has entered a co-funding cooperation for international development and humanitarian responses to global crises.



On Sunday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry reported that the Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah bint Rashid al Khater, co-chaired a meeting in Doha to launch the initiative with UK’s Minister of State for Development in Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Andrew Mitchell.



Al Khater announced that Qatar and the UK jointly allocated $50 million to contribute to global developmental efforts, as well as respond to the dire needs of those experiencing humanitarian crises around the world.

Health crises in Gaza

In the Gaza Strip alone, the latest figures from Palestine’s Health Ministry report that since October 7, Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment of the enclave has killed at least 28,775 Palestinians. An additional 68,552 people have sustained injuries.



The Strip’s now-crippled health sector is battling this immense strain. According to the United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Office (UN OCHA), Israel’s shelling has rendered 22 hospitals no longer functional.



Just 11 hospitals in Gaza are in service, but only partially. Three hospitals are also working at minimum capacity amid critical shortages of blood and blood products, fuel, lack of power and severe overcrowding – especially in maternity hospitals.



Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, issued a directive to alleviate the suffering of Palestine’s innocent civilians in the immediate aftermath of the aggressor’s renewed onslaught.



Since October 16, as per the Amir’s directive, an air bridge from Qatar to Egypt’s El Arish has seen the continuous delivery of much-needed medical aid and foodstuffs.

‘Lasting Qatar-UK partnership’

Qatar’s Al Khater praised the launch of the latest co-funding initiative as a testimony to the lasting partnership between the two countries.



Echoing his Qatari counterpart, Minister Mitchell said he was, “delighted to be back in Doha to reinforce the UK’s commitment to our development partnership with Qatar.”



He added that the strong Qatari-British bilateral ties have facilitated the delivery of aid to countries that are most in need, including recently providing 29 tonnes of lifesaving aid to Gaza’s civilians.



During his official visit to Doha, Mitchell had a further discussion with Al Khater and Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi to discuss the inaugural UK-Qatar Development Dialogue to be held in May.



The event aims to drive forward further Qatar-British funding cooperations to support those most affected by humanitarian crises.

Ongoing British support for EAA

The British official also signed an extension to the UK’s existing agreement with Qatar’s Education Above All (EAA) foundation that began in February 2016.

Source: Education Above All.

The latest deal that has been inked, “builds upon a successful five-year collaboration that has made significant strides in addressing the educational needs of out-of-school children (OOSC) across South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa,” the EAA reported on Sunday.



The joint efforts by EAA and the UK’s Foreign Office have so far contributed $135,580,220 to educational projects and helped 785,665 children.



During the signing ceremony, the EAA CEO, Fahad Al Sulaiti, remarked that the continued partnership “stands as a beacon of hope for countless children across the globe.



“Together, we are not merely providing access to education; we are nurturing the potential of the next generation to craft a future marked by peace and prosperity.”



Qatar’s EAA Foundation, in collaboration with the UK’s Foreign Office, has also spearheaded advocacy for educational rights, including during the 2021 e-panel discussion on “How can Education Contribute to Peace Building” which was held in conjunction with the Global Education Summit 2021.