Qatari official shows support for Gaza as Israel tightens siege on Jabalia

Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al Khater, has voiced her solidarity with Palestinians in northern Gaza as Israeli occupation forces continue to bombard and impose a military siege on the area.

In a post on X, Al Khater expressed her support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and criticised the lack of international action in the face of Israeli impunity on the ground.

“To our brothers who spared themselves the trouble of asking the question that has become absurd: Where are the Arabs?! Especially in Jabalia Camp, which has been let down by all of us, and has been victorious by God through the steadfastness of its people,” Al Khater said.

She went on to voice her sorrow and regret over the latest developments in the besieged enclave and rest of Palestine.

“Oh, sorrowful Palestine, forgive us, for we betrayed you when we were called! How many times have we fought with tears, returning from your wounds, humiliated?” she said.

Israeli occupation forces have encircled the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza with their tanks after pummeling the area for more than a week, trapping 400,000 people without access to basic supplies.

Israeli troops also invaded the northern towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya.

Days earlier, Israel ordered the evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital where hundreds of patients and displaced Palestinians were located, sparking fears of another massacre akin to the one at Al-Shifa Medical Complex last March.

Harrowing footage from the Gaza Strip has emerged of parents carrying their lifeless children and families gathering the remains of their loved ones under non-stop Israeli bombardment.

Last week, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor warned of an “imminent” catastrophe in Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

“Israel is accelerating the pace of its genocide against the Palestinians there by carrying out mass and planned killings, as well as widespread forced displacements,” the watchdog said on October 8.

“The Israeli army is systematically working to empty northern Gaza of its residents and force them to move to the south,” it added.

The latest developments in northern Gaza are under Israel’s wider plans of occupying the area while rejecting all efforts aimed at reaching a complete ceasefire.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed at least 42,227 people and displaced most of the population of 2.1 million. The actual death toll is believed to be much higher than the one reported by Gaza’s authorities given that thousands of bodies are still under the rubble and missing.