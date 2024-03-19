Qatar and Saudi interior ministries discuss strengthening security ties

A meeting took place in Riyadh following an earlier cable sent to the Kingdom by Qatar’s Interior Minister, calling for discussions on strengthening bilateral security ties.



In Riyadh on Monday, Qatar’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) engaged in discussions on bilateral security ties with the Saudi Interior Minister.



Qatar’s Ambassador Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah visited the KSA to meet with Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud following a cable sent to the Kingdom from Qatar’s Interior Minister.



Qatar’s Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, wrote a letter to Prince Abdulaziz about strengthening and further developing cooperation within security.



The Qatari delegation to Riyadh on Sheikh Khalifa’s behalf included Colonel Khaled Rashid Al Shahwani, the Security Attaché at the Qatar embassy in Riyadh, and Lieutenant Colonel Saud Faisal Al Hanzab, the Assistant Security Attaché.



The meeting also included the attendance of the KSA’s Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood, the Deputy Interior Minister, and Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Faleh, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior.

Additionally, Khalid bin Mohammed Al Battal, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed bin Muhanna Al Muhanna, the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs and other Saudi interior ministry officials were present at the meeting.



Aside from strengthening security ties, 2024 has so far marked strides in Qatar-Saudi relations.



On March 4, the Qatari Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) announced that the department’s minister, Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai and his Saudi counterpart, Minister Abdullah bin Amer Alsawaha, inked an agreement on digital governance cooperation.



This move will enhance bilateral digital government transformation, including capacity and competency building, facilitating research, development, and investment drives to improve Qatari and Saudi digital governance.



Meanwhile, in January, a Saudi delegation met at Doha’s General Directorate of Passports headquarters to discuss an action plan for seamless inter-border travel procedures.