DIMDEX Middle East Naval Commanders Conference underscores unity amid maritime uncertainty

Speakers at this year’s MENC emphasised the need to widen the usage of new digital technologies as well as strengthen cross-sector and regional cooperation to tackle the challenges to maritime security.



On day two of the eighth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX), the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC) took place under the auspices of Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.



Defence officials, academics and renowned experts in the field converged at the Qatar National Convention Centre to discuss the latest challenges upholding maritime security and stability as part of DIMDEX.

Under the ‘Igniting the future of maritime security and beyond’ theme, the MENC unpacked the need for unified coordinated efforts to safeguard maritime interests and protect its ecology.



On Saturday, Al Jazeera reported that a UK-owned cargo ship, the Rubymar, had sunk in the Red Sea. The vessel contained at least 41,000 tonnes of fertiliser and began leaking oil for several days after it came under attack from Yemen’s Houthis. The rebel group has targeted vessels linked to Israel, the UK and the US to pressure an end to the war on the Gaza Strip.



Attacks and disruptions in the Red Sea have sparked concerns about ecological damage as well as the toll on global trade.

Maritime defence concerns

The MENC began with an opening address from Qatar’s Major General Rashid Al Naemi, the commander of the Strategic Studies Centre.

This was followed by a welcome note from the commander of the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces, Staff Major General (sea) Abdulla bin Hassan Al Sulaiti. Major General Al Sulati emphasised the importance of utilising new digital technologies within maritime security – such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Foreign officials who spoke at the conference included the US’ Vice Admiral George M. Wikoff. The American navy official spoke at length about the global threat tensions in the Red Sea poses.

“The costs [of maritime tensions] will be passed directly to consumers and can reduce demand over time,” he said.

He added: “The war-risk premium has increased. As an example, LNG war-risk premiums have increased from $500,000 in early November to over $2 million today”.



Meanwhile on Tuesday in Washington, during remarks before an official meeting at the US State Department with Antony Blinken, Qatar’s Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said the “unprecedented turmoil” in the Red Sea, as with Gaza and Syria, is becoming very concerning.

‘Qatari, British armed forces should stand together’

Among the MENC speakers underscoring the need for cross-sector and regional cooperation to uphold global security was Britain’s Chief of General Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders.



His address began by expressing thanks to Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for hosting DIMDEX’s visiting guests in a “magnificent” manner. He also revealed his long-standing personal and emotional ties to the Middle East region, after having grown up in Baghdad.



Salient to his speech was discussing the British Army’s strategic vision to 2045, as well as his vision of greater defence partnerships between Qatar and the UK.



He reminded the audience that Qatar and the UK have a deeply rooted intertwined history – “not least with the hundreds of Qatari leaders who trained at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, including His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Father Amir”.



General Sanders added that this is a trend that should endure long into the future.



“My vision is of a joint Qatar-UK unit, able to respond to our shared interests in a complex world… There’s nothing I want more than for the Qatari Amiri Armed Forces to stand alongside the British army,” he said.



He concluded by saying that joint Qatari-British defence unity would be an opportunity for the future generation to be better than the last.