Fourth Qatari aid plane lands in Namibia amidst its worst drought in a century

This drought has left one in five Namibians, or 26 percent of the country’s population, food insecure.

A Qatari Armed Forces aid aircraft, carrying 44 tonnes of aid, has arrived in Namibia amidst one of the severest droughts the African country has faced in a century.

This latest aid shipment marks the fourth from the Gulf nation, and reaffirms Qatar’s ongoing commitment to assisting the people of Namibia.

Last Friday, the first Qatari aid plane delivered 30 tonnes of supplies – primarily consisting of food baskets – that was provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

Namibia has been grappling with severe drought conditions, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency on May 22.

The drought, which has persisted for several years, has been particularly devastating in recent weeks. At least 26 percent of the population – an estimated 695,000 people, or one in five Namibians – are facing critical food insecurity.

According to media reports, over 331,000 households have registered for the government-funded drought relief programme.

The drought, exacerbated by erratic and limited rainfall since the start of the agricultural season in November 2022, has led to abnormally dry conditions across most of Namibia.

The severely impacted crop performance and rangeland quality has led to a significant reduction in food production, pushing many rural communities to the brink of food insecurity.

Namibia’s reliance on rain-fed agriculture and food imports, which constitute up to 80 percent of its food supply, makes it especially vulnerable to climatic and economic upheavels.

In the northwestern and southern regions, inadequate rainfall during the 2022/2023 season has significantly impacted pasture biomass and caused crops to wither prematurely, leading to a sharp decline in cereal production forecasts.

Regions such as Ohangwena, Oshana, and Omusati experienced flash floods during the ploughing season, preventing many people from cultivating their fields.

In response to the crisis, the Namibian government has been collaborating with international organisations to deliver relief and assistance to populations affected by the drought.

Efforts have included distributing food aid, drilling new boreholes, and implementing water conservation projects to mitigate the impact of the drought.

However, challenges persist due to the country’s natural susceptibility to dry conditions, which are anticipated to worsen with the exacerbation of climate change.