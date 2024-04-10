Qatari aid plane for Gaza lands in Egypt’s El Arish

Hunger has reached alarming rates in Gaza, with over one million people suffering from catastrophic levels of food insecurity.

A Qatari Armed Forces aid aircraft intended for Palestinians in Gaza touched down in the city of El Arish on Tuesday, carrying five tons of aid, including relief essentials provided by the Education Above All Foundation and Qatar Red Crescent Society.

Tuesday’s delivery marks the 92nd in a series of Qatari planes dispatched to address the alarming situation for the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in the besieged Strip.

Since Israel renewed its indiscriminate onslaught on the enclave on October 7, as many as 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza are battling the imminent risk of famine.

Six months on, the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 33,360 Palestinians and wounded 75,993 others, while displacing more than 80 percent of the population.

More than 14,500 of those killed have been children.

The war has displaced at least 1.7 million people, more than 80 percent of the population, while destroying 60 percent of Gaza’s once vibrant residential buildings.

As of Monday, Qatar evacuated the 22nd batch of wounded Palestinians, though it remains unclear how many have been evacuated.

This falls within Qatar’s goal to treat at least 1,500 injured Palestinians as part of an initiative driven by the nation’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Thousands in Gaza require medical evacuations due to the extreme shortage of medical supplies and services due to the Israeli war and the complete blockade on the Strip.

Hunger has reached alarming rates in Gaza, with over one million people suffering from catastrophic levels of food insecurity.

Israel’s restrictions and inspections of aid have resulted in an average of 20 to 25 trucks being turned away every day in Gaza.

These restrictions represent a woeful war tactic employed by the aggressor to induce food and fuel insecurity, as well as to cripple the Strip’s health sector.

The International Crisis Group (ICG) condemned Israel’s unlawful leveraging of humanitarian aid against Palestinian civilians in a report published on Monday.



The ICG’s ‘Stopping Famine in Gaza’ report highlighted that Gaza is battling acute food insecurity.



Analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification concluded that if Israel’s expansionist aggression continues, by July, over one million Palestinians will experience catastrophic food insecurity – the most severe level in their scale.



“Gaza faces depopulation – not through displacement – but through starvation,” Lahib Higel a senior analyst at the ICG said.



Robert Blecher, the Director of the Future of Conflict program at the ICG, emphasised the urgent necessity of delivering sufficient and continuous aid to Gaza.

He added that “with famine imminent, Gaza requires a humanitarian response in the next hours or days — not weeks or months — to prevent widespread death from starvation and disease”.