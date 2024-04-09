Qatari aid plane for Gaza lands in El Arish as Doha evacuates more injured Palestinians

A Qatari aid aircraft delivers 30 tons of supplies intended for Gaza amid ongoing Israeli aggression, while also evacuating wounded Palestinians for treatment in Doha.

A Qatari Armed Forces aid aircraft intended for Palestinians in Gaza touched down in the city of El Arish on Monday, carrying 30 tons of aid, including food and medical supplies provided by the Qatari Red Crescent.

Monday’s delivery marks the 91st in a series of Qatari planes dispatched to address the alarming situation for the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in the besieged Strip.

Also, the 22nd group of wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip was also evacuated in preparation for their treatment in Doha.

This falls within Qatar’s goal to treat at least 1,500 injured Palestinians as part of an initiative driven by the nation’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Since Israel renewed its indiscriminate onslaught on the enclave on October 7, as many as 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza are battling the imminent risk of famine.

Six months on, the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 33,200 Palestinians while displacing more than 80 percent of the population.

More than 13,800 of those killed have been children.

The war has displaced at least 1.7 million people, more than 80 percent of the population, while destroying 60 percent of Gaza’s once vibrant residential buildings.

Welcoming the evacuees upon their arrival was Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, who has been at the forefront of Qatari humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Al Khater was the first high-ranking Arab official to enter the besieged Palestinian enclave since the start of the Israeli assault when she visited Gaza back in November.