QatarEnergy expands Namibia upstream footprint under new agreement 

QatarEnergy is acquiring a 27.5 percent working interest in Block 2813, offshore Namibia under a new agreement with Harmattan Energy Limited (HEL), the operator, expanding its upstream footprint in the southwestern African country.

Announced by QatarEnergy on Sunday, the agreement stipulated that the HEL, an indirect subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, would hold a 52.50 percent interest.

Each of the remaining partners, Trago Energy Limited and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), will hold a 10 percent interest, QatarEnergy said in a press release.

The exploration block is 200 kilometres offshore Namibia and the license covers an area with an in-water depth of 2,400 to 3,300 metres.

Saad Al-Kaabi, the CEO and president of QatarEnergy, said in a statement that the agreement is a demonstration of the Qatari entity’s “commitment to continue expanding” its upstream footprint in Namibia”.

“Following successful drilling operations in our other acreage in Namibia, we look forward to soon begin drilling the first exploration well on this block. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Namibian authorities and our partners for their support,” Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, added.

The latest agreement comes weeks after QatarEnergy announced that it is acquiring an additional 5.25 percent interest in block 2913B (PEL 56) and a 4.695 percent interest in block 2912 (PEL 91) in the Orange Basin.

Announced on November 24, the acquisition of the offshore exploration interests in Namibia were under a collaboration with TotalEnergies. Detailing the deal, QatarEnergy had said its “participating interest” was bumped up in block 2913B to 35.25 percent, and 33.025 percent in block 2912.

Meanwhile, in April 2021, the Qatari company entered a deepwater agreement in Namibia with Anglo-Dutch multinational oil and gas giant Shell, acquiring 45 percent of the exploration license.