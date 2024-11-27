Qatar wins second place for excellence in drug control cooperation

Qatar has been actively engaged in bolstering drug enforcement through multi-level cooperation and advanced operational strategies.

Qatar has been recognised for its operational and informational cooperation in drug control, achieving second place in a competitive assessment of efforts across the Arab, regional and international arenas.

The accolade was announced during the 38th Arab Conference of Heads of Drug Control Agencies, hosted at the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunis, Tunisia.

Qatar was represented by Staff Colonel Rashid Saree Al Kaabi, Director-General of Drug Enforcement at the Ministry of Interior.

The annual gathering convened representatives from Arab nations to discuss strategies for combating drug trafficking and enhancing collaborative efforts in the fight against narcotics.

The discussion included intelligence sharing, capacity building, and the implementation of joint operations. The conference also reviewed technological advancements and legal frameworks that support drug enforcement agencies.