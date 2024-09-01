Qatar wins nine medals at the West Asian Table Tennis Championship

Qatar’s junior contingent secured medals across five different age categories.

Qatar’s Table Tennis team has clinched nine medals competing across five categories at the West Asian Championship held in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Al Annabi’s junior contingent won three golds, five silvers and one bronze medal at the singles and doubles events held at the Sports Palace Hall in Al Hussein Youth City.

The first gold medal came in the Under-17 category as Team Qatar beat Bahrain 3-0, courtesy of Abbad Al Abdullah, Rawad Al Nasser, Ahmed Eid Qarni, and Sultan Khalid Al Kuwari’s dominant display.

The Under-15 side of Mohammed Al Sulaiti, Abdulaziz Al Abdullah, and Youssef Abdul-Dhaher then defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1 to take home Qatar’s second gold of the tournament.

Credit: Qatar News Agency.

The Under-13 team of Issa Al Haddad, Abdulaziz Al Abdullah, and Rabia Al Kuwari narrowly missed the gold, losing against Syria by a scoreline of 2-3 in the final.

Two silver medals came in the Under-11 doubles category, with Rabia Al Kuwari and Mubarak Marzouq Al Mansouri’s team finishing second after a loss against Syria and Dana Al Kaabi and Serene Sheikh falling short of gold against the same opponents.

The senior women’s team clinched Qatar’s only bronze medal of the tournament to take the tally to nine medals.

Qatar Olympic Committee’s President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani praised the players for a “quality achievement”.

“Our goal is always to raise the bar of achievements and the level of attendance and participation in various tournaments,” he wrote on X after the tournament.

The result doesn’t come as a surprise and was a result of “successful external and internal camps” in the build-up to the tournament, Qatar’s table tennis federation chief Khalil Al Mohannadi added.

Aspire Zone’s facilities previously hosted the junior team in the build-up to the tournament, which saw 220 athletes from 11 countries of West Asia compete until August 31.