Qatar welcomes UK’s suspension of 30 arms licenses with Israel

Qatar has welcomed the United Kingdom’s decision to suspend approximately 30 out of 350 arms licenses to Israel, including weapons used during the ongoing brutal onslaught of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Tuesday, Qatar’s foreign ministry described the move as “an important step to protect Palestinian civilians, especially children and women”, noting it “would support” ongoing efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

“This suspension is compatible with the resolutions of the Security Council, the UN General Assembly and the International Court of Justice, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, providing full protection to civilians and civilian objects, and ensuring the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” the statement said.

The Qatari foreign ministry reiterated its support for the Palestinian cause and the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced his decision to suspend the arms licenses before the House of Commons, citing the “clear risk that they may be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law”.

“I have informed my Right Honourable Friend, the Business and Trade Secretary. And he is therefore, today, announcing the suspension of around 30, from a total of approximately 350 to Israel, as required under the Export Controls Act,” Lammy said, noting that the decision “is not a blanket ban”.

The licenses include equipment that Lammy said was used “in the current conflict in Gaza, such as important components which go into military aircraft, including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones”.

Lammy went on to reaffirm his support for Tel Aviv, saying he has been “a friend of Israel, a liberal, progressive Zionist, who believes in Israel as a democratic state”.

“But I believe also that Israel will only exist in safety and security if there is a two-state solution that guarantees the rights of all Israel’s Israeli citizens and of their Palestinian neighbours who have their own inalienable right to self-determination and security,” he said.

Loopholes within decision

One loophole widely highlighted by rights organisations and activists is the exemption of the F-35 fighter jet programme – used to drop bombs in the Gaza Strip – from the UK’s decision.

Amnesty International underlined the contradictions in the move in a statement on Monday.

“Exempting the F-35 fighter jet programme – essentially giving this programme a blank cheque to continue despite knowing that F-35s are being used extensively in Gaza – is a catastrophically bad decision for the future of arms control and misses a clear obligation to hold Israel accountable,” Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s Chief Executive, said.

“We need to see a complete halt – with no loopholes, including for components for F-35s supplied to the USA for onward export to the Israeli military – to all UK arms transfers to Israel,” Deshmukh stressed.

Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana echoed Amnesty, calling for the need for a complete arms ban on Israel.

“Yesterday it was confirmed an Israeli F-35 fighter jet – made in part in Britain – was instrumental in a recent attack on a ‘safe zone’ in Gaza, killing 90 people. Hours later the UK government refused to suspend licences pertaining to F-35s,” she said on X.

Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East, a parliamentary group within the British Labour Party, welcomed the decision.

“The UK must always uphold its obligations under international and domestic law. Undermining the rules-based order would only embolden states like Russia and prevent future accountability for any breaches,” the group said, calling for further suspensions.

Meanwhile, the UK’s decision angered Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing it as “shameful”.

“Instead of standing with Israel, a fellow democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain’s misguided decision will only embolden Hamas[…]With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Israel has been relentlessly pummeling the Gaza Strip for nearly 11 months throughout the brutal war, widely described as a genocide. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed at least 40,819 people while reducing the coastal enclave to rubble.

Israel has been insisting on continuing the war in an attempt to defeat Hamas, though its goal has been widely described by analysts as not realistic.