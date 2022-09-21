Qatar visitor visas temporarily suspended during World Cup

Only those who have bought a match ticket are eligible to apply online for the Hayya card.

Qatar will only permit Hayya cardholders to enter the country through air, land, and maritime borders during the World Cup, starting from November 1.

Normal visit visas will continue as usual from December 23, days after the final match, authorities announced at a press conference held on Wednesday.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is scheduled to begin on November 20.

Hayya cardholders can remain in the country until January 23, 2023, the ministry added.

However, between November 1 and December 23, a number of groups are exempt from the suspension of entry to Qatar. These includ Qatari citizens, residents, and GCC citizens who possess a Qatari ID card, those who have work entry permits and personal recruitment visas, as well as airport cases for humanitarian aid (based on the approval from the official application platform).

Two Hayya Card centres are scheduled to open before to the FIFA World Cup to facilitate fan applications for the required ID cards.

Saeed Ali Al Kuwari, the Executive Director of the Hayya platform at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), stated that new centres will be situated in the West Bay and Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena (ABHA Arena) of Doha.

Once the two centres are accessible to the public, the official recommended fans to go there to pick up printed Hayya cards. In the case that the card is lost, spectators can obtain a replacement card without incurring any further fees.

All supporters, including natives and residents, must have the card in order to enter the stadiums on game days. It functions as a visa for foreign visitors entering Qatar between November 1 and December 23, 2022, the period of the event.

Holders of a Hayya card will have access to free public transit as well as a variety of contests and activities.