Qatar urges aid to Sudan and ‘immediate’ ceasefire as conflict escalates



Doha has long called for peace and stability in Sudan, with its envoy in Khartoum holding regular meetings with Sudanese officials.

Qatar has called on every member state of the Arab League to dispatch aid relief team to Sudan amidst ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

This comes as Qatari officials chaired a session in the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs at a ministerial level on Monday, to discuss the humanitarian situation in Sudan.

The Minister of Social Development and Family, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misned, who also serves as the Chair of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, urged each member state of the Arab League to send relief through official international channels to internally displaced persons or refugees in neighbouring countries.

The Qatari delegation also reaffirmed Qatar’s call for an ‘immediate’ ceasefire, advocating for peaceful and rational solutions that prioritize the safety of civilians, including women and children.

Meanwhile, the United Nations warned on Monday that the conflict in Sudan could force 800,000 people to flee the country, as battles between rival military factions persisted in the capital despite a supposed ceasefire.

UN official Raouf Mazou said the body’s refugee agency was planning for an exodus of 815,000 people including 580,000 Sudanese as well as foreign refugees now living in the country. The country’s population numbers 46 million.

Some 73,000 have already left Sudan, he said.

At least 528 people have been killed and 4,599 wounded over the last 16 days, since disputes between the Sudanese army and the two factions erupted into conflict on 15 April.

The crisis has resulted in an ongoing humanitarian crisis, damaged parts of Khartoum, and with risks escalating to the involvement of regional powers and rekindling conflict in the Darfur region.

Ongoing shelling and crossfire have devastated hospitals in Khartoum, 72% of which are now reportedly unable to function as thousands of residents across the city have fled to neighbouring countries seeking safety.

According to reports, 40,000 Sudanese people have fled Egypt through its border but have reportedly faced difficult conditions. Others have gone to Chad, South Sudan, and Ethiopia, or sailed across the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia on evacuation boats.

Both sides agreed on Sunday to extend a much-violated truce by 72 hours, with the UN stating that the rival forces may hold ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.