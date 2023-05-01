Qatar provides aid to hospitals in Sudan as death toll mounts

The Gulf nation has been actively providing assistance and support in Sudan, with efforts extending beyond food and medical aid.

Qatar Charity (QC) has provided urgent relief aid to Sudan to respond to a devastating humanitarian crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict and political unrest in the country.

The relief aid, which includes more than 28 tonnes of food and ready-made meals, has been distributed to hospitals in the Sudanese capital, in cooperation with the Qatar embassy in Khartoum, the Ministry of Health, and the Humanitarian Aid Commission.

The aid will benefit patients, emergency teams, and medical personnel who are struggling to cope with food shortages and limited supplies of essential medical equipment.

QC has been actively providing aid and support in Sudan, with efforts extending beyond food and medical aid. They have also repatriated students of Taiba Education City and are monitoring the situation of their 12,516 sponsored persons in Sudan.

The organisation is also working to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs of displaced persons across Sudan, including those in Port Sudan, as well as Sudanese refugees in Egypt, Chad, and South Sudan. T

It said it is monitoring the situation of its sponsored persons in the country and confirmed support of all kinds to those in need.

Help was also extended to Yemeni and Syrian refugees in Sudan who have been adversely affected by the ongoing crisis.

“We thank Qatar Charity for its generous support at a critical time when we suffer from a scarcity of food and medicine supplies,” said Dr. Muntasir Mohamed Othman, director of the General Department of Emergency and Epidemic Control at the Federal Ministry of Health.

The latest developments come as Sudan continues to face its worst violence in years.

The aid is crucial to patients, emergency teams and medical personnel working around the clock to tend to hundreds of those injured in the conflict, which pits the Sudanese military against paramilitary forces vying for power.

Ongoing shelling and crossfire have devastated hospitals in Khartoum, 72% of which are now reportedly unable to function as thousands of residents across the city have fled to neighbouring countries seeking safety.

Since fighting erupted on 15 April, at least 528 people, including civilians and combatants, have been killed.