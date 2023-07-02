Qatar sixth best in Asia as team climbs to 58th in FIFA world rankings

The Maroons all-time low was 112th in 2010, while its all-time high previously stood at 42nd.

Qatar’s national football team climbed three places in the newly-released FIFA world rankings, finishing 58th in June to become the sixth best team in the Arab world and Asia.

Scoring 1393.52 points to nail the 58th position, Qatar surpassed the likes of Ghana, Slovenia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina to land one spot below Panama at 1399.23.

Last year, Qatar climbed back into the top 50 teams after repositioning in the 58th spot. Following a successful campaign at the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021, the Qatari national football team advanced 16 places to 42nd.

The FIFA ranking system, introduced in 1993, placed Qatar in a solid 54th place at the time. However, Qatar fell to 107th place shortly after.

The Maroon’s all-time low was 112th in 2010 and its all-time high was 42nd.

The latest news comes as the young Maroons compete at this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, becoming the second team from Asia to participate in the tournament.

The newly-released FIFA world rankings put world champions Argentina at the top, striking aside Brazil.

The new placeholder comes as no surprise as the Lionel Messi- led squad won its third World Cup in a riveting final at the Qatar 2022 tournament, defeating France.

Argentina holds only a few points ahead of World Cup runners-up France as it retains 1843.73 points, with the Parisians ranking at 1843.54.

The June rankings also placed England up one position to fourth ahead of Belgium, Croatia, and the Netherlands.

The United States, which jumped up three places to 13th after an admirable display at the World Cup, is now 11th ahead of Switzerland and Morocco.

Unlike the US, Germany’s woeful performance in the international games placed the team at 15th.

However, the most significant climb in this month’s ranking has come from the dark horse of Kazakhstan, which moved up eight positions to 104th.