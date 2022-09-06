Qatar unveils three new five-star hotels amid expected tourism boom

More than 1.2 million visitors are expected to flock to Qatar for the World Cup this year.

Three new five-star hotels are due to open their doors in Qatar, where the world’s biggest sporting event is due to be held in just weeks, Qatar Tourism confirmed.

The Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach, St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island and the Rixos Hotel Doha will join Qatar’s growing list of world-class hotels this year, according to a press release.

“We are pleased to witness the continuous addition of world-class hotels to Qatar’s thriving hospitality landscape,” Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism Berthold Trenkel, said.

“The exemplary service provided by our hotels plays a key role in the overall visitor experience, which in turn helps boost the tourism sector and diversify Qatar’s economy.

“With new hospitality, cultural and retail offerings, Qatar continues to attract growing numbers of visitors each month, as demonstrated by our current summer season which sees peak figures compared to the past five years.”

Located in the business district of Qatar, the new Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach hotel is a contemporary facility that is set to open to the public as early as this month.

“With a soft opening currently underway, the hotel’s 278 spacious rooms, suites, and apartments offer guests a chance to rejuvenate in the utmost comfort while enjoying picturesque views of the Arabian Gulf Sea,” the press release said.

The hotel also boasts a contemporary international restaurant, bāzār, and specialty coffee bar, Crema. Its ideal location means it’s just a short drive away from Hamad International Airport and just minutes from the tranquil promenade of the Doha Corniche and some of the country’s iconic museums including the globally renowned Museum of Islamic Art and the expansive National Museum of Qatar.

The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island at The Pearl-Qatar stands on its own island.The hotel offers an oasis experience and will open on October 1.

“With architecture inspired by Andalusian heritage and Arabesque design, the St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island will deliver a lifestyle that combines redefined hotel living with convenience and luxury,” the press release notes.

The hotel will feature exquisite culinary spaces including Nar, a Turkish contemporary restaurant, Roberto’s, an award-winning fine dining Italian concept, and Chotto Matte, a unique Japanese-Peruvian fusion, among others.

Finally, the Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha will open in October and promises to extend a world of relaxed stays, reimagined global cuisines, lively entertainment, and fun-packed activities, all of which are complemented by a display of Turkish hospitality.

Qatar is gearing up to host the FIFA World Cup 2022, bringing the world’s biggest sporting tournament to the Middle East for the first time ever.

The event is set to attract more than 1.2 million visitors to the Gulf state and the influx of tourists is expected to trickle over and boost the economies of neighbouring countries.