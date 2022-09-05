Qatar hotel occupancy rate spikes amid tourism boom months ahead of World Cup

The month of July in Qatar was packed with family-friendly events in preparation for Eid Al Adha and beyond.

Hotels in Qatar have seen solid growth in occupancy rates and revenues in July 2022, as visitors to the Gulf state increase amid a tourism boom.

According to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), two- and one-star hotels had the highest occupancy rate in July this year, rising to 90% from 72% last year.

The hospitality sector in Qatar performed well, with an overall occupancy rate of 55% in July 2022. Three-star hotel occupancy increased to 85% in July 2022 from 81% in the same period in 2021.

According to the report, the occupancy rate of four-star hotels in July 2022 was 60%. Similarly, occupancy rates in five-star hotels stood at 53% during the review period.

In July of this year, the occupancy rates for luxury hotel apartments and standard hotel apartments were 49% and 78%, respectively.

Hotels in Qatar also saw an increase in revenue per available room, which is used to evaluate a hotel’s ability to fill available rooms at an average rate.

This is significant because it allows the hotel industry to assess the overall success of their property. In July 2022, revenue per available room in five-star hotels increased to QR332. In four-star hotels, it increased to QAR 155, while in three-star hotels, it increased to QAR 173, and in two and one-star hotels, it increased to QAR 156.

In July of this year, the average room rate for luxury and standard hotel apartments increased to QAR 384 and QAR 212, respectively. While the average room rate in a five-star hotel increased by QAR 627, and QAR 258 in four-star hotels.

The average room rate for hotels and hotel apartments in the same month was QAR 458, up from QAR 400 the previous year.

The country’s hospitality sector is expected to see an increase in demand as a result of various government initiatives as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Accommodation options for World Cup fans in Qatar range from 3, 4 and 5 star hotels, luxury apartments and villas, floating hotels, fan villages, cabins, holiday homes or accommodation with relatives and friends.

Regarding the possibility of offering real estate for rent outside the accommodation reservation portal during the World Cup, which was announced by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, the committee explained that fans from outside Qatar can book their accommodation through the official host country platform.

In an interview with the Qatar News Agency Nasser Al-Khater, CEO of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, said that housing has been provided to all World Cup fans at prices suitable for all groups, and there is a periodic update of prices, noting that there are new apartments starting at $80 only a night.

Figures from the hospitality sector appear to reflect on statistics on incoming visitors to the Gulf state. In July, Qatar welcomed 151,000 international visitors, the most in a single summer month since 2017.

According to a statement issued by the Qatar Tourism Authority on Wednesday, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries accounted for 62% of total visitors.

Visitors from Saudi Arabia made up 43% of all visitors, followed by India at 7%, Oman 6%, Kuwait 4%, Bahrain 5%, the UAE 4%, the United States 3%, and the United Kingdom 3%.

The month of July in Qatar was packed with family-friendly events in preparation for Eid Al Adha and beyond. Visitors were treated to a variety of indoor entertainment and diverse experience offerings, including the free-to-view ‘Summer Festival’ at Doha Festival City and the ‘African Circus’ at Mall of Qatar.

Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with Qatar Airways and Ooredoo, presented three exciting live shows at the Lusail Multi-purpose hall as part of its ‘Summer in Qatar’ campaign, according to QT.