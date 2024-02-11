Qatar unveils new health centre in Ghana village

Also in Ghana, Qatar Charity previously established two new health centres in May 2023 in northern region cities of Tamale and Savlgo.

Qatar Charity inaugurated a health centre in the heart of Dar ElSalaam village, Ghana, with overwhelming support from the people of Qatar, transforming the lives of more than 2,000 individuals from families in the village and its surrounding areas.

The 250-square-metre health centre, the first of its kind in the region in four decades, is set to serve the Kadewaso community.

The health centre, situated in Kadewaso, fills a critical gap left by the destruction of the area’s previous clinic, leaving more than 2,000 people grappling with limited access to primary healthcare services.

The Assemblyman of Kadewaso, Emmanuel Annoh, applauded Qatar’s efforts, hailing the ongoing support provided by Qatar Charity. He acknowledged the dedication of the charity to serving the community and aiding the less fortunate on various fronts.

بدعم كريم من أهل الخير في قطر، افتتحت قطر الخيرية مركزا صحيا جديدا في قرية دار السلام بغانا، وينتظر أن يوفر خدمات الرعاية الصحية لأكثر من 2000 شخص من الأسر الفقيرة من سكان القرية والقرى المجاورة.

The Atiwa East District health director, Vida Efua Afful, expressed astonishment at the speed and quality of the health centre’s construction. She went on to emphasise the significance of the new facility in meeting the crucial healthcare needs of the community.

Hasan Owda, director of Qatar Charity’s Ghana branch, highlighted the health centre’s integral role in the broader Dar ElSalaam model village project in Ghana. He disclosed that the project includes the construction of over 70 housing units, with 24 already completed, showcasing Qatar Charity’s commitment to holistic community development. The swift establishment of the health centre underscores Qatar Charity’s dedication to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.

Also in Ghana, Qatar Charity previously established two new health centres in May 2023 in the northern region cities of Tamale and Savlgo.

The centres were supported by a Qatari donor and offered various services, including emergency care, medical examination, childbirth and reproductive health, vaccination, pharmacy, and laboratory services.

The centres also offer first aid in emergency situations, maternal and child services, reproductive health services, and immunisation of children and women. Other areas covered also include laboratory services for basic medical examinations, awareness campaigns, and health checks for common diseases, as well as dispensing essential medications.

More recently, in September, Qatar Charity organised an Umrah trip for 20 orphans in Ghana as part of its ongoing commitment to providing care to sponsored orphans across various countries.

The trip lasted for eight days and included religious, cultural and educational activities for the pilgrims.

The trip was part of the ‘Rofaqa’ initiative – an international humanitarian initiative dedicated to addressing the needs of orphans and underprivileged children.