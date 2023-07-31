Qatar University breaks through to top 200 institutes in global ranking

Qatar University has also achieved top positions in the Arab region as recognised by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023.

Qatar University has broken through to the top 200 institutions in the world after climbing to the 173rd spot in the latest international rankings.

Qatar University’s position in the QS World Rankings 2024 has seen a remarkable improvement, jumping 35 positions up from its previous slot of 208.

The QS World Rankings for this year introduced three new criteria: Sustainability, employment opportunities, and the scope of its international research network, suggesting recent strides by the institute on an academic level as well as its efforts to address real-world challenges and create a positive impact on an international scale.

“We have made significant progress in the QS World Universities Rankings, ranked 173rd for this year, despite changes in ranking methodology. This is a great reflection of the success we have achieved and really illustrates QU’s vast contributions and dedication to excellence,” said President of the institution Omar Al Ansari, as quoted by Qatar News Agency.

Qatar University’s academic programmes have also garnered recognition in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. The university has achieved top positions in the Arab region, claiming the first spot in Sports Science and Theology, Divinity, and Religion subjects.

Law and Legal Studies, Environmental Sciences, Accounting and Finance, and Social Sciences and Management have secured third positions, regionally.

The subjects offered by Qatar University’s have also made it to the top 10 in the Arab region, and some even gaining places in the top 50 and top 200 globally.

Located in Doha and established in 1973, Qatar University is a public institution and offers courses in various disciplines including arts and sciences, business and economics, engineering, law, and medicine.

As the country’s oldest and largest university, Qatar University is renowned for its commitment to high-quality education and research.

Education in Qatar

Earlier this year, a top official said only universities within the top 300 in worldwide ranking will be allowed to open branches or campuses in Qatar under a new draft law that was announced back in early April.

The Gulf nation has prepared a new draft law on higher education policies, the governance and licensing of higher education institutions, and their oversight and programmes.

Currently, there are 34 higher education institutions in the country, including governmental, semi-governmental, private, and security and military bodies, attended by 40,000 students.

To ensure the quality of educational programmes in Qatar, Law No. 31 of 2020 was issued to establish the National Commission for Qualifications and Academic Accreditation.

However, this is a separate committee from the education ministry’s licensing body and carries out governance and review of the work of universities after a period of their opening and operation.