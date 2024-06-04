Qatar, U.S. discuss efforts for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

A joint statement by the foreign ministries of Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates supported the ongoing mediation efforts.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and United States President Joe Biden have discussed the ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli war on the blockaded territory nears its eight-month mark.

According to the Amiri Diwan, the discussions between the two leaders took place over the phone on Monday, where Sheikh Tamim and Biden also tapped into Doha and Washington’s bilateral ties.

A separate readout by the White House of the call said Sheikh Tamim and Biden “confirmed that the comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release deal now on the table offers a concrete roadmap for ending the crisis in Gaza”.

“The President confirmed Israel’s readiness to move forward with the terms that have now been offered to Hamas,” the White House said.

The statement was referring to a three-phased proposal outlined by Biden on Friday, entailing a six-week truce in each phase that would pave the way for a complete ceasefire.

The first stage would involve a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza’s populated areas to enable the return of civilians, and the daily entry of 600 aid trucks.

The same period would then allow the release of elderly and women captives held by Hamas in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The second stage would see Hamas and Israel negotiate a permanent end to the hostilities, whereas the final stage would result in a permanent ceasefire and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas had said that it viewed Biden’s proposal “positively”. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a different tone, maintaining his decision to “destroy the military and governing capabilities” of Hamas – an objective that many analysts say is not realistic.

The Gulf diplomatic power has been at the forefront of mediation efforts since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, where Israel has killed at least 36,479 people in the Strip.

Qatar, alongside Egypt, had mediated a week-long truce last year that enabled the release of 109 captives from Hamas and about 240 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

Israel has since re-arrested some of those it released as it stepped up its arrest campaign in the occupied West Bank.

The talks have stalled since the previous truce expired last December, with Israel intensifying its brutal onslaught in Gaza.

On May 6, Israel expanded its ground invasion, particularly in the southern city of Rafah, and has since shut down the Egypt-Gaza Rafah Crossing, resulting in blocking the entry of aid into the Strip as well as the medical evacuations of wounded Palestinians.

Joint agreement for Biden proposal

On Monday, a joint statement by the foreign ministries of Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates came out on Monday in support of the ongoing mediation efforts.

The statement was released following a virtual meeting between the Arab nations over the latest mediation efforts in Gaza including President Biden’s proposal.

The Arab foreign ministers “stressed that President Biden’s proposal must be dealt with seriously and positively” to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and enable the entry of aid.

“The ministers emphasised the need to put an end to the aggression on Gaza and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe, as well as the return of displaced persons to their areas, the full withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the strip, and launching a reconstruction process,” the statement read.

The statement echoed a previous one released by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. on Saturday that called on Hamas and Israel to finalise an agreement “embodying the principles outlined by President Biden”.

“This deal offers a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire and ending the crisis,” the statement said.