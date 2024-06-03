Qatar and UAE leaders discuss Biden’s Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has resulted in the killing of at least 36,439 Palestinians over the past eight months, mostly women and children.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have expressed their support at efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Emirati state news agency WAM, the two Gulf leaders met on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, and stressed the importance of stepping up efforts “to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and provide full protection for civilians”.

Over the weekend, US President Joe Biden laid out a three-phase Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza in return for the release of Israeli hostages, saying “it’s time for this war to end”.

The proposed ceasefire includes the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from all populated areas in Gaza; the release of Israeli captives including women, the elderly, and the wounded in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners; and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Echoing this sentiment, Sheikh Tamim and Sheikh Mohamed called for enhanced efforts to protect civilians, and to promote a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

Beyond the immediate regional sticking point, the discussions included a focus on reinforcing joint Gulf action, and explored ways to strengthen relations and boost cooperation across various fields.

In a joint statement on Saturday, Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. called on Israel and Hamas to finalise an agreement regarding the principles outlined by Washington for a lasting ceasefire.

The deal “serves multiple interests and will bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families,” the joint statement said.

The agreement also “offers a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire and ending the crisis”.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office re-stated his intention to continue the deadly onslaught in the Gaza Strip until all of the occupation’s war goals are attained.

Since October 7, Israel has rejected nine ceasefire deals.

The war in Gaza, widely referred to as a genocide, has resulted in the killing of at least 36,439 Palestinians, mostly women and children.