Qatar, Turkey join efforts to bolster human rights under new agreement

The latest memorandum further displays the strengthening of ties between Qatar and Turkey.

Qatar and Turkey have joined efforts in addressing human rights issues under a new memorandum of understanding, Doha’s state news agency (QNA) reported on Saturday.

The new agreement was signed between Qatar’s National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and its Turkish counterpart in Doha.

According to QNA, the cooperation entails the exchange of expertise in the human rights field, initiatives, practices, and ways to promote the protection of human rights in both countries.

Doha and Ankara will also hold joint discussions over laws in Qatar and Turkey in order to contribute to human rights, in an effort to strengthen “the national legislative framework for the participants in accordance with international agreements”.

The move comes after Qatar stepped in to help Turkey as it struggled with a devastating natural disaster that left more than 50,000 people dead.

On February 6, Turkey was struck with two earthquakes that also devastated northern Syria, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless in both countries.

Qatar was quick to gather aid and dispatch a search and rescue team to Turkey as part of an air bridge launched per instructions by the amir.

To date, at least 40 flights have flown out to deliver assistance to the earthquake-hit country and the Gulf state is also in the process of sending some 10,000 mobile homes that housed football fans during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar’s charities also continue to work on the ground to assist with humanitarian efforts in northern Syria, where more than 1,300,000 people have been helped so far.

Humanitarian cooperation

Qatar and Turkey also cooperated in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021 with both countries stepping in to ensure Afghanistan’s airports return to full operations.

In Libya, Qatar and Turkey partnered to help release seven Turkish civilians who were held by Libyan General Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Ankara was also quick to stand by Doha at the height of the 2017 GCC crisis, which saw Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt impose an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Doha.

During the region’s worst diplomatic dispute, Turkey sent some of its military personnel to Qatar, and Turkish products filled supermarket shelves in the Gulf state.