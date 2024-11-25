Qatar Travel Mart 2024: Shaping the future of global tourism

Qatar Travel Mart showcases global tourism collaboration with more than 300 exhibitors from 60 countries, highlighting sustainability and innovation.

The third edition of Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2024 kicked off today at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), setting the stage for three days of dynamic discussions and exploration of emerging trends in global tourism.

Organised by NeXTfairs and held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the event underscores Qatar’s growing status as a key player in the international travel and tourism sector.

This year’s event, themed “Discover Places, People and Cultures,” welcomes over 300 exhibitors from 60 countries, offering participants an expansive platform to showcase innovations and forge partnerships.

Nasser Matar Al Kawari, CEO of Katara Hospitality, remarked on the importance of such gatherings in driving innovation and collaboration within the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“Katara Hospitality is proud to participate in QTM 2024 as a founding partner. This event unites influential leaders and creative minds to spotlight innovation and industry leadership,” he said.

With an estimated 12,000 visitors expected, QTM 2024 highlights a significant increase in scale compared to previous editions, reflecting Qatar’s ambition to solidify its reputation as a global hub for tourism.

A key innovation at this year’s QTM is the introduction of the B2B App, designed to streamline the visitor experience by providing exhibitor details, conference agendas, and personalised meeting planners.

Available on iOS and Android, the app epitomises the event’s focus on fostering meaningful connections and expanding business opportunities within the travel sector.

Variety of tourism boards

The first day of the conference features keynote addresses and panel discussions on pressing topics such as sustainable tourism, digital transformation, and evolving travel trends.

QTM 2024 also marks the debut of notable participants, including the Moroccan National Tourist Office, whose presence underscores the event’s growing appeal.

Morocco, celebrated for its rich culture and diverse landscapes, is poised to attract Qatari travelers seeking immersive and authentic experiences.

Similarly, tourism boards from destinations such as Russia, Seychelles, and the Dominican Republic are showcasing their unique offerings, appealing to the rising demand for sustainable and experiential travel.

The event’s alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV2030) is clear. Rawad Sleem, Co-founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs, highlighted the role of QTM in promoting economic diversification and sustainable development.

“By convening global leaders, fostering innovation, and facilitating high-level networking, we are contributing to the objectives of QNV2030. This is not just an exhibition but a platform shaping the future of Qatar’s tourism industry,” Sleem stated.

Qatar’s tourism sector has witnessed robust growth, with a 24.5 percent increase in foreign visitors recorded in August 2024 and projections of an 8.31 percent annual growth rate through 2028.

The nation’s substantial investments, including the $5.5bn Simaisma Project, exemplify its dedication to providing exceptional visitor experiences while promoting sustainable tourism.

With the global travel industry projected to reach $9.73tr by the end of 2024, Qatar Travel Mart 2024 serves as a critical meeting ground for stakeholders to discuss and shape the future of tourism, blending cultural heritage, contemporary attractions, and innovative practices.

As the event unfolds, it promises to reinforce Qatar’s position as a premium destination for both leisure and business travelers.