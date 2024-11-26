Qatar Travel Mart 2024: Celebrates success with a grand welcome of distinguished dignitaries and guests, strengthening Qatar’s tourism renaissance

Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2024, the region’s premier travel and tourism exhibition, officially opened its doors yesterday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, this year’s event is the largest and most impactful edition yet, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

The landmark event has been inaugurated officially by Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani – Minister of Commerce and Industry in Qatar (MoCI), and Mr Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, as Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, in the presence of a plethora of distinguished persons, such as Dr Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, State Minister with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar; Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani, Chairman of Al Faisal Holding; and, Eng Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar.

The opening ceremony drew VIPs such as, Ambassador Mohamed Setri, Ambassador of Morocco to Qatar; Ambassador Mohammed Bin Ali Al Ghatam, Ambassador of Bahrain to Qatar; Mr Shane Flanagan, Ambassador of Australia to the State of Qatar; Mrs Erika Bernhard, Ambassador of Austria to the State of Qatar; Mr Paolo Toschi, Ambassador of Italy to the State of Qatar; Mr Satoshi Maeda, Ambassador of Japan to the State of Qatar; Mr Daniel Tănase, Ambassador of Romania to the State of Qatar; Jose Rafael Aguero Avila, Dáffairs of Paraguay to the State of Qatar; Dr Marcelo Gerona Morales, Ambassador of Uruguay to the State of Qatar; Consul Mr. Juan Martin Benavides, Consul of Uruguay to the State of Qatar; Mr Drago Lovric, Ambassador of Croatia to the State of Qatar; and Mr Md Nazrul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the State of Qatar.

After the inaugural ceremonies concluded with the traditional ribbon-cutting, distinguished guests embarked on an exclusive tour of the QTM’s Global Village, exploring prominent exhibits and national showcases, officially launching this extraordinary event.

Mr Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said: “The Qatar Travel Mart 2024 marks a strategic milestone in our ongoing efforts to position Qatar as a leading global tourism hub. This event not only underscores the growth and potential of our tourism sector but also serves as an important platform for fostering key partnerships, driving innovation, and advancing sustainable tourism initiatives that align with Qatar’s National Vision 2030. Through this exhibition, we aim to showcase Qatar’s unique blend of tradition and modernity, offering a compelling destination for travellers and industry leaders alike.”

Speaking about Qatar Travel Mart 2024, Rawad Sleem, Co-founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs, the organisers of QTM, stated: “We are thrilled to open QTM 2024, which represents a milestone in Qatar’s journey to become a global tourism hub. This year’s expanded event, covering 15,000 square meters, reflects the rapid growth of Qatar’s tourism sector and its increasing importance on the world stage. QTM 2024 is not just an exhibition; it’s a catalyst for innovation, partnerships, and sustainable growth in the travel industry, aligning perfectly with Qatar’s National Vision 2030. This is clear to see with the support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the presence of Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani – Minister of Commerce and Industry in Qatar (MoCI), and Mr Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, as Chairman of Qatar Tourism, as well as many other distinguished guests here today.”

‘Innovating the Future: Sustainability, Technology and Skill Development in Tourism’

Following the successful opening of QTM 2024, Day 2 (today) will continue to build momentum, focusing on ‘Innovating the Future: Sustainability, Technology, and Skill Development in Tourism.’ Chaired by Prof. Joanne Schroeder from Vancouver Island University and World Leisure Organisation Chair, the day will feature engaging presentations and panel discussions that delve into cutting-edge innovations shaping the tourism industry. With over 20 years of experience, Schroeder is a leading expert in community engagement and sustainable leisure. Prof. Schroeder is also the first female Chair of the World Leisure Organisation (WLO) Board, where she brings together theory and practice to address social challenges and improve lives through leisure services.

‘Discover Places, People and Cultures’

Those attending the next two days at QTM 2024 can enjoy an interesting spectrum of topics, Under the theme ‘Discover Places, People and Cultures,’ including seven dedicated product sectors: Business, Leisure, Luxury, Medical, Cultural, Sports, and Halal Tourism. Participants can learn, engage and network via a series of panel discussions, keynote speeches, and workshops led by industry experts, focusing on crucial topics such as sustainable tourism, digital transformation, and emerging travel trends.

QTM 2024 is expected to bring together over 300 exhibitors from 60 countries, offering an unparalleled platform for industry professionals to network, collaborate, and explore the latest trends in travel and tourism. With its focus on fostering partnerships, sharing knowledge, and exploring emerging trends such as sustainable tourism and experiential travel, QTM 2024 is poised to be a transformative event for all participants.

QTM 2024 runs until Wednesday November 27 and visitors are encouraged to register via the free online registration form, today: https://app.qtmqatar.com/index/registration.