Qatar Tourism unveils exciting summer finale concerts

Qatar Tourism intends to expand its tourism facilities and open more in the future.

Following an array of spectacular events that kicked off with Disney on Ice and included the successful Qatar Toy Festival, Qatar Tourism’s summer has been filled with exciting, family-oriented activities.

As the Summer in Qatar programme nears its end, the announcement of two additional concerts ensures a magnificent finish to the season.

The celebrated Kuwaiti show, Aghani Al Mosalsalat, is set to be performed at the Al Mayassa Theatre, QNCC, from August 31 to September 2.

This live performance will weave together music and visuals, reflecting the legacy of Arabic and GCC TV series dating from the early 1970s to the 2020s.

Following its triumphant first showing in Kuwait, the second rendition in Qatar will maintain the retelling of nostalgic stories, supported by a lively orchestra and 50 skilled musicians and singers, all under the expert direction of the esteemed Kuwaiti maestro Dr. Khalid Nouri.

With a duration of two hours, tickets for this enthralling event can be obtained at Virgin Megastores.

Additionally, the Iraq-based star of Arabs Got Talent, Mohamed Al Turki, will debut in Qatar on 6 September at 9pm on the Oasis stage at Mall of Qatar.

Having enchanted audiences at various cultural and social gatherings across the GCC, Al Turki’s performance is open to the public and is free of charge.