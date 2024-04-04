Qatar Tourism to serenade audience with exciting line-up for Eid Al Fitr

To extend the warm hospitality of Qatar, special Eidya gift packages and discounts await visitors at the Abu Samra Border, specially curated for Eid Al Fitr.

Qatar Tourism has announced a lineup of entertainment during Eid Al Fitr, including a mix of music artists and Disney blockbuster orchestral musicals.

The head of the Events and Festivals Technical Support section at Qatar Tourism Hamad Al Khaja expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming festivities.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors from neighbouring GCC countries at the Abu Samra Border with special Eidya packages that will enhance their stay in Qatar during this holiday,” Al Khaja said.

“These family-friendly events testify to Qatar’s ongoing commitment towards being a leading family tourist destination in the region.”

Targeting different audiences, Qatar Tourism will bring Filipino popstar royalty, Sarah Geronimo, and rock icon Bamboo to team up for a joint concert on April 11 at Halls 3 and 4 of the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC). This would mark their first performance outside the Philippines.

Disney magic will also grace the halls in Qatar with live concert adaptations of two beloved classics. The Lion King Live in Concert roars into town on April 12, followed by Toy Story in Concert on April 13, both at the Al Mayassa Theater in QNCC.

The LEGO®Shows Qatar will take place at Halls 8 and 9 of the QNCC from April 10 to 25, offering families the opportunity to engage in entertainment activities centred around the renowned children’s toy.

Arab music fans can look forward to the popular Arab singer Ayed on April 16 at QNCC.

