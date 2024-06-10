Qatar Tourism launches nominations for its 2024 awards

In addition to hosting major events, Qatar’s position as one of the safest countries in the world serves to attract tourists.

Qatar Tourism is set to reward businesses and individuals in the Gulf nation’s tourism and hospitality sectors at the 2024 Qatar Tourism Awards.

The organisation officially opened nominations for the awards ceremony on Sunday, marking the second edition of this event.

The awards, which are open to all tourism-related businesses and individuals, feature seven main categories: Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions and Activities, World Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart and Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership.

Organised in partnership with the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), the awards ceremony has established itself as a premier platform for recognising excellence in service within the industry.

The application portal will accept submissions until August 8.

Omar Al Jaber, the Acting Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, has invited companies, individuals, entrepreneurs, tourist attraction owners, workers, influencers, and other entities involved in promoting tourism in Qatar, both locally and internationally, to apply for these honours.

This year’s awards aim to promote Qatar’s cultural heritage and foster public-private collaboration in promoting tourism.

“Through the Qatar Tourism Awards, we at Qatar Tourism seek to carry out our mission in leading tourism in the State of Qatar by enhancing standards of excellence and motivating all sectors of the industry,” Al Jaber said.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Shura Council early April has called for supporting private sector ventures to establish tourism projects and stressed the necessity for Qatar Tourism to enhance investment within the tourism industry.

The Council formulated a proposal aimed at enhancing the tourism landscape, advocating for a collaborative approach between public and private entities.

Key facets of the proposal include ensuring tourism initiatives resonate with Qatari values and traditions, supporting domestic tourism, and streamlining visa procedures to facilitate ease of travel.

The proposal also called for Qatar Tourism to spearhead efforts in refining the investment environment for the tourism sector, alongside promoting annual tourism events.

According to CEO of Accor Sébastien Bazin, tourism experts have found that the “fastest growth” in the travel and tourism sector is in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

In March, Qatar and Saudi Arabia launched the ‘Double the Discovery’ project which offers international visitors the opportunity to discover the “cultural and historical wonder” of Qatar and Saudi Arabia within a single trip.

Qatar is currently working towards achieving its goal of receiving six million tourists by 2030 under a national strategy that seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 7 to 12 percent.

Beyond being a host of major events, Qatar’s position as one of the safest countries in the world serves as a tourist attraction.

This also falls under the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to create a “safe, secure and stable society based on effective institutions.”

In 2023, Doha was named as the Arab Tourism Capital.