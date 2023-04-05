Qatar to unite global museum leaders at upcoming Intercom 2023 Conference

Join the global conversation on visionary museum leadership and effective communication strategies at the Intercom 2023 Conference in Doha.

Qatar Museums has revealed that it will be hosting the INTERCOM Doha 2023 Conference, a significant step for the region’s art hub.

The conference is a highly anticipated event that will unite museum professionals from all corners of the globe to address the challenges and obstacles confronting cultural institutions.

It will also provide a forum for the exchange of the latest innovations and trends in the museum industry.

ICOM Qatar will host The Future Museum: Framing the Skills and Mindsets of the Visionary Leader Conference, in partnership with ICOM-INTERCOM and Qatar Museums, from May 7 to 9 at the National Museum of Qatar. Additionally, the event will be held in collaboration with CIMAM, ICOM SEE, and ICOM Croatia.

As a preeminent cultural institution in the region, Qatar Museums plays an important role in driving change and serving as a model for the museum industry.

The National Museum of Qatar, which opened in March 2019, was designed by Jean Nouvel and aims to preserve and celebrate the natural history and heritage of Qatar, engage with its present, and inspire the country’s future ambitions.

Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, stated that INTERCOM is the world’s leading organisation in its field, guiding museum professionals in establishing best practices for governing and administering museums and advancing their missions.

She added that the subject of the ICOM-INTERCOM Doha meeting is particularly urgent, as it provides an opportunity for participants to examine recent research conducted by the organisation on the impact of global crises on museum leaders and decision-makers.

The official also expressed her belief that hosting such an event is essential as it will generate new insights and solutions for a matter of great significance.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmad Al Namla, CEO of Qatar Museum, stated that as a worldwide leader in museum innovation and cultural diplomacy, Qatar Museums is dedicated to encouraging conversation, cooperation, and knowledge-sharing among museum professionals worldwide.

He added that hosting the Intercom 2023 conference in Doha is a great honour and presents a unique opportunity for professionals to exchange ideas and insights.

“We look forward to sharing our expertise and learning from one another, whilst welcoming our colleagues from around the world to experience the best of our rich cultural heritage, vibrant contemporary art scene, and world-class portfolio of museums and galleries,” he said.

What to expect

The highly anticipated Intercom 2023 Conference in Doha will bring together museum professionals from around the world to address the challenges and obstacles facing cultural institutions, as well as the latest innovations and trends in the museum sector.

The event will take place at the National Museum of Qatar from May 7 to 9, 2023, and will provide a platform for delegates to exchange ideas and share best practices through a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The conference will focus on three major themes, all connected to visionary museum leadership.

Firstly, it will explore the essential skills and mindset required for effective leadership and the profile of the museum leader. Secondly, it will discuss visions for the future of museums, shaped by the exchange of cross-cultural knowledge and experiences.

It will also delve into the nature of effective museum governance and why it is essential to the success of a museum.

The event is expected to welcome museum directors, curators, educators, researchers, and communication professionals from around the world, offering a unique opportunity to connect and collaborate with peers in the industry.

Among the confirmed speakers for the event are Sheikha Amna Al Thani, Acting Deputy CEO of Museums, Collections and Heritage Protection, and NMoQ Director; Dr. Vlatka Hlupic, an influential thought leader on individual and organisational transformation; Dr. PierLuigi Sacco, a Professor of Cultural Economics, and Dr. Desmond Hui, the Professor and Head of the Department of Art and Design at The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong.

The distinguished lineup of speakers will provide valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the museum sector in the years ahead.