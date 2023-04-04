Organisers of Qatar’s first K-pop festival inspired by BTS’ Jungkook World Cup performance

The organisers also stated that they wanted to take advantage of the event to raise money for the Syrian and Turkish earthquake victims.

The organisers of Qatar’s first-ever K-pop concert claim that BTS Jungkook’s performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in 2022 was a major factor in determining their decision to hold the festival in Qatar.

As part of the World Cup’s official soundtrack, Jungkook, regarded as one of the genre’s most talented and adaptable idols, released the song Dreamers, which fans and critics alike enjoyed.

At the opening ceremony, Jungkook also gave a stunning performance in which he sang Dreamers live in front of millions of spectators.

“We decided to hold ‘K.One Festa in Qatar 2023’ following the positive impact of Jungkook’s performance at the World Cup in Qatar,” stated the organisers, as reported by Clout News, a K-pop news site.

Two of the top organisations in the entertainment industry, HANARO Events and EMFFL Entertainment, are in charge of organising the K.One Festa 2023 in Qatar, the country’s first ever K-pop festival, set to take place from May 19 to 20 at Lusail Multipurpose Stadium.

The organisers said Jungkook’s performance enhanced the reputation and appeal of K-POP and K-Culture in Qatar and the Middle East. They claimed they wanted to follow in his footsteps and organise an event that would honour K-Pop and K-Culture as a source of consolation, dreams, courage, and hope for individuals going through difficult times.

Additionally, they said they were keen on taking advantage of the occasion to raise money and awareness for the Syrian and Turkish earthquake victims.

A stellar lineup of 10 groups and artists will be performing, representing various K-POP musical subgenres and styles. The list includes ATEEZ, iKON, Sunmi, BamBam, Oh My Girl, SF9, Everglow, P1 Harmony, Cykers, and Dripin.

The festival will also feature a variety of programmes and activities that will allow fans to engage with their favourite performers and experience Korean culture.

Fan gatherings, photo booths, food vendors, merchandise booths, cultural exhibitions, games, and quizzes will be set up during the festival.