Qatar to swing into action with Gulf T20 cricket championship

After successfully hosting the Legends League Cricket Masters earlier this year, the Gulf country has set its sights on the next international competition.

Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) has announced it will host the Gulf T20 Championship, set to swing this September.

The Gulf T20 Championship will be played for a duration of ten days, with 16 live matches featuring senior men’s teams from around the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

QCA President Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saoud Al Thani depicted the upcoming tournament as a “testament to the strong bond and cooperation of GCC”.

“This tournament will be a testament to the strong bond and cooperation of GCC countries in building relationships and to develop the sport in the region. The plan is to make this an annual feature on the global cricket calendar with each country taking up hosting duties on a rotation basis,” the QCA President added.

In February, Qatar hosted the Legends League Cricket Masters, months after successfully wrapping up the FIFA World Cup.

Veteran cricketers were featured in the games, with the likes of India’s Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi participating.

Alongside cricket, Qatar is gearing up to host the Asian Rugby Sevens Cup in September before kicking off the International Open Taekwondo Championship in October.

In addition, the highly-anticipated Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix will also be held in autumn.

The second half of the month will see the Asian Men’s Handball Olympic Qualification Tournament Paris 2024, which will see countless athletes attempt to make it to next year’s Olympics.

The Qatar Qterminal classic will also come into play on 29 October.