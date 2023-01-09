Qatar says ‘only natural’ to host LLC Cricket Masters following World Cup

Cricket will now be added to the sporting resume of the country as it looks to expand its hosting of tournaments

Qatar is set to host the Legends League Cricket Masters, organisers announced, just weeks after the Gulf state welcomed millions for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The tournament will be held in the Qatari capital from February 27 to March 8, though further details have yet to be unveiled.

However, veteran cricketers will star in the games, with the likes of India’s Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi expected to take part.

The newly elected president of the Qatar Cricket Association (QCA), Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saoud Al Thani has called the hosting a “natural choice” as the country is a destination for sports.

“We at Qatar Cricket Association feel elated to host Legends League cricket second season. We always strive for excellence in sports and are trying to make Qatar a sports-friendly destination,” said Saoud Al Thani.

“After FIFA World Cup, Legends League Cricket was a natural choice for us. With the biggest of legends playing in the league we look forward to having a wonderful tournament and making Qatar a go-to cricket destination.”

Hosted at Asian Town International Cricket Stadium, LLC Masters will witness three teams competing with one another in an eight-match series.

India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants will play one another in front of Qatar’s mass cricket community.

The peninsula is a top cricket-playing nation and has produced countless matches from the local to the international level since its introduction in 1977.