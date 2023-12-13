Qatar to mark National Day with two-day holiday

December 18 marks the ascension of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the founder of modern Qatar, who succeeded his father, Mohammed bin Thani, as the ruler of the Qatari Peninsula on December 18, 1878.

The Amiri Diwan has declared a two-day state holiday in Qatar to mark the country’s National Day.

This year will see an extended weekend break, with a national holiday on Sunday, December 17, and Monday, December 18, allowing citizens and residents to engage fully in the national festivities.

Employees across Qatar are set to resume their official duties on Tuesday, December 19, following the conclusion of the holiday.

The Qatar National Day, commemorated annually on December 18, is a significant date in the nation’s calendar, symbolising national unity and pride.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khaled Al-Attiyah said late last month that a directive has been issued by the Amir and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to postpone the celebration of this year’s National Day for the Armed Forces.

This follows the Sultanate of Oman’s decision to cancel its festivities on the 53rd anniversary of Omani National Day, which falls on November 18 each year.

On National Day, the Qatari Army holds the “National March” event, which includes a military parade with the Amir and other state dignitaries in attendance.

Qatar National Day, celebrated on December 18 each year, commemorates the country’s unification in 1878.

This day marks the ascension of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the founder of modern Qatar, who succeeded his father, Mohammed bin Thani, as the ruler of the Qatari Peninsula on December 18, 1878. Sheikh Jassim is celebrated for unifying the local tribes and establishing a significant level of autonomy from external forces, particularly the British​​​​.

The celebration of Qatar National Day, also known as Founder’s Day, is a reflection of the nation’s history, traditions, and the efforts of those who have contributed to its development.

Initially, Qatar was under the influence of the Bahraini Al Khalifas on the eastern seaboard of the peninsula. However, disputes led to uprisings against the Khalifas, eventually leading to diplomatic intervention by the British and the establishment of the ruling dynasty of Sheikh Muhammed bin Thani, which continues to this day.

In 1916, Qatar became a British protectorate and gained full independence in 1971 after the British political disengagement from the Persian Gulf, officially announced in 1968 due to the strains of the Second World War.