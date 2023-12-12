Here’s what’s happening at Darb Al Saai 2023

The nine-day event is open daily from 3pm-11pm daily until December 18.

As Qatar gears up to celebrate its National Day, the much-anticipated Darb Al Saai 2023 has opened its gates in Umm Salal.

This event, orchestrated by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with various partners, showcases Qatar’s rich heritage through an array of cultural events and activities.

Set in a vast area of 150,000sqm, Darb Al Saai welcomes both citizens and expatriates from 3pm to 11pm daily. The event is scheduled to run until December 18, the official Qatar National Day.

The event opened with the hoisting of the Qatar national flag at Flag Square, followed by performances from a military band and displays by horse and camel riders, symbolising the nation’s proud heritage.

Cultural and heritage events

The event’s Main Theatre will see daily cultural and heritage activities, including cultural seminars and poetry evenings, offering insights into the nation’s artistic and literary traditions.

Al Adhba and Al Muqatar segments provide children with the opportunity to learn about desert life through camel riding and traditional games.

Maritime heritage celebrations

The Al Bidda event replicates the Qatari marine heritage environment, featuring segments such as the Al Bidda Council and the Popular Café.

Activities here include traditional games and a specialised maritime heritage museum.

Environmental and equestrian showcases

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change pavilion exhibit highlights Qatar’s wildlife and diverse environment.

There will also be equestrian activities held by Al Shaqab and organised by Qatar Foundation, focussing on Arabian horses.

Visual art centre attractions

The Visual Art Centre offers an array of activities, including art competitions and workshops in ceramic and Arabic calligraphy, along with exhibitions showcasing Qatari traditions.

Visitors are encouraged to engage in the artistic competitions, including drawing landmarks of Qatar located on the Darb Al Saai corridor.

Children’s activities

The “children’s track” includes a range of outdoor activities, such as driving small vehicles and football, providing a fun and educational environment for all the family.