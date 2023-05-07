Qatar to introduce pre-kindergarten level to public schools

Qatar is set to introduce a pre-kindergarten level within its public kindergarten systems for the first time, an official announced.

The move is expected to be made starting from the upcoming academic year in August, Maha Al Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education told state-run Qatar News Agency.

It comes after the ministry picked four schools to test the application of the project, which is distributed to several areas based on specific regulations and criteria, she said.

Preparations have been made for the MoEHE to accept the first group of kids for this initial pilot phase at four kindergartens, according to Maryam Al Buainain, director of the MoEHE’s Early Education Department.

Al Manar Model Kindergarten for Boys in Ar-Rayyan, Abu Hanifa Kindergarten for Boys in the Doha Municipality, Kindergarten Zekreet Independent Primary Girls, and Al Khwarizmi Kindergarten for Girls have been named as the four test grounds.

Al Buainain emphasised that the selection of these kindergartens was based on precise criteria for population density, gender, and the proportion of children, which guarantees a positive experience and meets the actual demand during the initial pilot stage.

“Each academic class accommodates 16 students only, with two teachers, and an assistant teacher,” Al Buainain was cited as saying.

The introduction of the project was motivated by a belief in the value of early education and its impact on boosting the morale for learning in kids, the official said, adding that it aims to give kids more opportunities to sustain this motivation.

“Early childhood is the real wealth, and the largest investment on which countries count in their renaissance and progress,” Al Ruwaili was cited as saying.

“The significance of this stage primarily entails the basis to form the human character with proper upbringing, in addition to instilling values, skills, innovation and responsibility in the children’s hearts to face future challenges and solve life problems,” she added.

Al Ruwaili stated that early education is one of the most crucial phases where nations are eager to set plans and strategies to develop them in a way that promotes children’s character and develops their talents.